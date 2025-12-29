© 2026 WFAE

Nonprofit hosts New Year’s Day Hanging Rock hike for young adults affected by serious illness

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published December 29, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Pilot Mountain and Sauratown mountain peaks as seen from Moore's Knob in Hanging Rock State Park. PAUL GARBER/WFDD
WFDD File photo
Pilot Mountain and Sauratown mountain peaks as seen from Moore's Knob in Hanging Rock State Park.

A nonprofit aiming to support young people affected by serious illnesses is hosting a New Year’s Day hike at Hanging Rock State Park.

First Descents provides free outdoor adventures for young adults living with cancer or multiple sclerosis.

The organization says spending time outdoors can support emotional and physical healing, while also helping participants build community with others who understand their experiences.

The hike is open to survivors, caregivers and health care workers from across the Triad. Organizers say the goal is not competition, but connection and a shared sense of accomplishment.

Reid Bollinger, with First Descents, says the timing is intentional.

“I think of New Year’s Day as a day to kind of turn the page. And we thought this would be a good opportunity for some young adults that may be impacted with serious illness to come out be supported by a good group of people,” he says.

Hikers of all skill levels are invited to take part. Participants can learn more and sign up at FirstDescents.org.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
