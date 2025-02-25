The future of passenger rail in NC

In 2024, North Carolina’s passenger trains experienced another bustling year and riding the train has become more popular than ever in the state.

For the third consecutive year, the Piedmont and Carolinian, state-subsidized Amtrak trains linking the state’s three largest metropolitan areas, set a new ridership record. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, these trains welcomed over 700,000 passengers, which is a 12% increase from the previous year — and 55% more than in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contributing to the growth of ridership could be special event stops like the N.C. State Fair, the Lexington Barbecue Festival, and taking fans from Raleigh to Carolina Panthers home games here in Charlotte.

Although existing passenger rail is thriving, new projects hope to stay on track. A year ago, the federal government committed $1.1 billion to assist the N.C. DOT in establishing the initial segment of a high-speed passenger rail line between Raleigh and Richmond, Virginia. This S-line project was the largest among several initiatives in N.C. supported by the substantial bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress in 2021. However, the Trump administration has halted two dozen of these grants, including funding for the S-line, as part of a comprehensive review of federal expenditures.

Also, hoping to stay on track is a passenger line from Asheville to Salisbury. In December 2023, the route was one of seven rail routes in N.C. selected to be a part of the DOT's Corridor ID Program. The Asheville region has not had active passenger rail service since 1975.

On this episode, we discuss where passenger rail stands in N.C., and what the future holds if transportation plans stay on track.

GUESTS

Beau Mills, chairman, North Carolinians for Passenger Rail

Jason Orthner, rail division director, North Carolina Department of Transportation

Richard Stradling, transportation reporter, News & Observer