-
Charlotte and state Department Of Transportation officials have put out a call for developers interested in building the proposed Gateway Station…
-
City officials say they'll will seek proposals later this summer for a mixed-use "station district" development next to passenger rail tracks now under…
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Human error is likely the cause of a collision between an Amtrak train and a freight train in South Carolina that killed two people…
-
Updated at 5:15 p.m.The National Transportation Safety Board is looking into why a switch was turned to the wrong position, forcing an Amtrak train onto a…
-
Plans to build a new "multi-modal" transit center in Uptown Charlotte could take a step forward at Monday night's City Council meeting. The Gateway…