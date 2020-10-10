Associated Press
A get-out-the vote rally in swing state North Carolina on Saturday ended with police using pepper spray on some participants and making several arrests.
The Gaston County Health Department said on Thursday that two people who attended last week’s Trump rally in Gastonia have tested positive for COVID-19. The department said in a release that it’s following contact tracing protocols and is notifying the public “because of the large number of potential contacts from the rally.”
A 19-year-old man was arrested in Kannapolis when authorities found a van with weapons and explosives parked in a lot outside a bank in May, and has since been accused of making internet searches involving a plan to kill former vice president Joe Biden.
Volunteers checking sea turtle nests on a South Carolina beach came upon a rare sight: a white sea turtle hatchling crawling across the sand.
Saint Augustine’s University announced on social media that Irving Pressley McPhail died Thursday, three months after taking the job.
Long lines formed at polling places across North Carolina on Thursday as the battleground state kicked off early in-person voting.
At least three people connected to Joe Biden's presidential campaign have tested positive for the coronavirus, leading the campaign to suspend in-person events for vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris through Monday. She was supposed to be in Charlotte and Asheville on Thursday.
A federal judge ordered North Carolina on Wednesday to ensure that absentee ballots have a witness signature in a mixed ruling that allows voters to fix other more minor problems without casting a new ballot from scratch.
U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn rejected Greg E. Lindberg's request that his active sentence be delayed to more effectively appeal his conviction and because of an elevated risk of contracting COVID-19 in prison.
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will participate in the lone gubernatorial debate of the 2020 election cycle at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.