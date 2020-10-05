-
The contractor building the I-77 toll lanes north of Charlotte has completed work on the second of three sections, and is finishing work on the third.
-
RALEIGH — The NC Department of Transportation says most construction on the state’s major highways will be suspended as travelers begin their Thanksgiving…
-
House Bill 2, Voter ID and coal ash cleanups are headline-grabbing issues in the governor’s race. Roads? Not so much. But the McCrory administration is…
-
North Carolina lawmakers have made new funding for outdated transportation, especially repairing roads and bridges, a priority this year. But at the same…
-
Eminent domain is one of the most powerful tools of government. It allows state and local governments to force the sale of private land for anything…
-
After more than 20 years of construction, I-485 is expected to be completed within three months. The final link is a five-mile section in northern…
-
An anti-toll group filed a lawsuit Tuesday to put the brakes on North Carolina’s solution to horrible traffic on I-77. The group, called Widen I-77, is…
-
2015 could be a bellwether year for the commercial drone industry. The Federal Aviation Administration has projected 10,000 of the devices will be in U.S.…
-
State and city transportation officials pitched the Charlotte City Council Monday night on why toll lanes are a good idea for I-77. After pointed…
-
Construction on I-77 toll lanes between Charlotte and Mooresville is expected to begin next year. More than 120 people came out to Mooresville to learn…