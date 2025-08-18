© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

As homelessness rises, advocates feel the strain

By Gabe Altieri
Published August 18, 2025 at 1:56 PM EDT
Debris and other belongings were left behind at a homeless camp behind a Gastonia church on Aug. 28, 2023.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
A woman moves belongings from a homeless camp behind Faith Hope & Love Ministries in Gastonia on Aug. 28, 2023.

Homelessness in Mecklenburg County was at its highest this year since 2010. During the Point-in-Time Count, 444 people were living outside, that’s 60 more than last year.

The reasons people fall into homelessness are numerous. They may face financial difficulties, suffer health problems, mental or physical, they may fall through the cracks of the criminal justice system, and more.

Debates over solutions to homelessness are not new. In Charlotte, both government officials and nonprofits have worked to address the issue. Meanwhile, in recent weeks, President Trump has taken a different approach in Washington, D.C. As part of what he refers to as a crackdown on crime in the city, Trump is pushing for sweeps on homeless encampments and has suggested moving people outside of the city.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we compare strategies to address homelessness in Charlotte and across the country. We discuss what has and what hasn’t been effective in the past, the challenges facing local governments and nonprofits amid funding cuts, and more.

GUESTS:
Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO of Roof Above
Karen Pelletier, Mecklenburg County director of the Housing Innovation and Stabilization Services
Marcy Thompson, vice president of policy and programs at the National Alliance to End Homelessness

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins homelessnessMecklenburg CountyRoof Above
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri