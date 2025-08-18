As homelessness rises, advocates feel the strain

Homelessness in Mecklenburg County was at its highest this year since 2010. During the Point-in-Time Count, 444 people were living outside, that’s 60 more than last year.

The reasons people fall into homelessness are numerous. They may face financial difficulties, suffer health problems, mental or physical, they may fall through the cracks of the criminal justice system, and more.

Debates over solutions to homelessness are not new. In Charlotte, both government officials and nonprofits have worked to address the issue. Meanwhile, in recent weeks, President Trump has taken a different approach in Washington, D.C. As part of what he refers to as a crackdown on crime in the city, Trump is pushing for sweeps on homeless encampments and has suggested moving people outside of the city.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we compare strategies to address homelessness in Charlotte and across the country. We discuss what has and what hasn’t been effective in the past, the challenges facing local governments and nonprofits amid funding cuts, and more.

GUESTS:

Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO of Roof Above

Karen Pelletier, Mecklenburg County director of the Housing Innovation and Stabilization Services

Marcy Thompson, vice president of policy and programs at the National Alliance to End Homelessness