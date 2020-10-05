-
The Mecklenburg County Health Department says the county has seen its first cluster of COVID-19 cases in a K-12 school.Covenant Day School reported six…
-
Mecklenburg Health Director Gibbie Harris said Wednesday that students could return to in-person schools part time if the county’s test-positivity rate…
-
For the first three full months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mecklenburg County paramedics responding to 911 calls found an unusually high number of dead…
-
Martin Rojas’ day starts at 6 a.m. when he wakes up and gets ready for another day working with his wife and business partner at his bakeryNew York…
-
Mecklenburg County's health department said COVID-19 outbreaks in construction sites are driving an increase of cases in the Latino community.Latinos are…
-
Mecklenburg County Public Health director Gibbie Harris said the county likely needs to double its number of daily coronavirus tests as North Carolina…
-
Members of Reopen Meck will gather in the streets of uptown Friday to protest the county’s stay-at-home order in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.…
-
Mecklenburg County, the city of Charlotte and six county towns agreed Tuesday to transition from the county stay-at-home order to the statewide order…
-
For states to reopen from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, the Trump administration wants to see a 14-day downward trend in new infections. But North…
-
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's decision Thursday to extend the state's stay-at-home order until May 8 pleases Mecklenburg County officials, who asked…