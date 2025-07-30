Mecklenburg County Commissioners vote to advance transit referendum to public hearing

Mecklenburg County Commissioners gathered in uptown today to approve the wording of a 1-cent sales tax referendum for this year’s municipal ballot.

County commissioners voted 7-2 to move forward to the next step in placing a 1-cent sales tax referendum on the November ballot, agreeing on the wording of a resolution. Commissioners Laura Meier and Susan Rodriguez-McDowell voted no, citing concerns with clarity and transparency.

They debated the language used in the referendum. Commissioner Rodriguez-McDowell said the current wording does not clearly explain the tax increase to voters.

"Spell out that a 1% additional, like from going from 7.25% to 8.25%, is actually a 14% increase," Rodriguez-McDowell said to commissioners. It is not a 1% increase. "It is a 14% increase and I think that that's a little misleading in the language, so I think it would be helpful if that were included."

The ballot question, whose wording is specified in the enabling legislation, will read: "For or Against: One percent (1%) local sales and use taxes, in addition to the current local sales and use taxes, to be used only for roadway systems and public transportation systems."

Earlier this month, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein signed legislation authorizing the referendum. The tax would fund transportation projects in Mecklenburg County, including buses, roads and rail. 60% of the funding would go to transit projects, while 40% would be designated for road projects.

The next step is for commissioners to hold a public hearing and vote during their Aug. 6 meeting.