Charlotte Transit

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says the city could shut down public transit if there's a surge of COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks. The mayor raised that…
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles testified Wednesday in Washington before a U.S. House subcommittee on energy and climate change. While most of the attention was…
Rock Hill and Fort Mill transportation officials have voted to update a transit study that explores mass transit options from York County, South Carolina,…
Plans to build a new "multi-modal" transit center in Uptown Charlotte could take a step forward at Monday night's City Council meeting. The Gateway…
The price you’ll pay to ride Charlotte Area Transit is going up in some cases, but CATS is not calling it a fare increase. The price of an individual ride…
The City of Charlotte will need to come up with more money for transit projects, Mayor Dan Clodfelter announced during his State of the City speech…
Charlotte Area Transit System CEO Carolyn Flowers will leave the job next month to go to work for the Federal Transit Administration in Washington, D.C.…