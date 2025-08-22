Governor Josh Stein will visit Dare County to assess hurricane damage

Hurricane Erin has turned away from the U.S. East Coast, but forecasters warned that strong winds and swells generated by the storm could affect the Atlantic coastline over the next few days. The Outer Banks had their strongest high tide last night, as Erin moved farther north.

The next high tide is coming in now. In Dare County, which was expected to have the highest risk of dangerous storm surge, there were no reports of damage to properties or to road infrastructure as of last night, according to Bobby Outten, the Dare County manager.

Governor Josh Stein will travel to Dare County this afternoon to assess the damage and visit the Dare County Emergency Operations Center to thank emergency responders.