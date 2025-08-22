© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Governor Josh Stein will visit Dare County to assess hurricane damage

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 22, 2025 at 10:47 AM EDT

Hurricane Erin has turned away from the U.S. East Coast, but forecasters warned that strong winds and swells generated by the storm could affect the Atlantic coastline over the next few days. The Outer Banks had their strongest high tide last night, as Erin moved farther north.

The next high tide is coming in now. In Dare County, which was expected to have the highest risk of dangerous storm surge, there were no reports of damage to properties or to road infrastructure as of last night, according to Bobby Outten, the Dare County manager.

Governor Josh Stein will travel to Dare County this afternoon to assess the damage and visit the Dare County Emergency Operations Center to thank emergency responders.
Tags
Charlotte Area Hurricane ErinJosh Stein
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain