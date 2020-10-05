-
North Carolina’s attorney general warns that scams are evolving as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds. He expects the next wave of scams to target people…
Long-term residents of hotels and motels who have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic face a weekly struggle to pay the rent. Hotel managers who…
North Carolina will receive nearly $722,000 from a settlement reached between attorneys general from nine states and a web-based health records…
There are more than 2,000 lawsuits by cities and counties against the manufacturers and distributors of opioids. A last-minute settlement this week…
RALEIGH — North Carolina's top legal officer says several e-cigarette companies aren't selling their products in the state while his litigation against…
Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday a new tool that the state Department of Justice and some police departments will use to prevent homicides…
Major phone companies like AT&T, Charter, Comcast, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon have pledged to combat harassing robocalls that prey on vulnerable…
North Carolina's attorney general has been granted a temporary restraining order to prevent a Florida-based payday lender from doing business in the…
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is asking the state Supreme Court to overturn a decision made by regulators last year to let Duke Energy charge…
A five-year investigation of the Illinois-based, for-profit Career Education Corp. (CEC) chain has resulted in a nearly $500 million multi-state…