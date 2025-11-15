Demonstration planned in Charlotte ahead of Border Patrol; Gov. Stein urges calm

A demonstration is planned in uptown Charlotte for Saturday afternoon ahead of the expected arrival of Border Patrol agents to the city.

In a statement, Gov. Josh Stein is urging North Carolinians to remain calm and "not allow ourselves to be provoked" by federal immigration agents.

The protest, organized by the Charlotte chapters of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and 50501 NC, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at First Ward Park.

Organizers say they're protesting what they describe as a "mass deportation agenda" under the Trump Administration and urging residents to stand in solidarity with immigrant communities.

State and local officials say they have not received details from the federal government about the scale or purpose of the federal operation. Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said he was contacted by two federal officials who told him Border Patrol agents could arrive as soon as a Saturday or early next week.

On Friday, Gov. Stein released a statement emphasizing public safety and criticizing federal immigration operations in Chicago and other cities, saying "the vast majority of people they have detained have no criminal conviction, and some are American citizens.

Stein encouraged people to follow the law, "remain peaceful," and record any inappropriate behavior by federal agents on their phones, advising residents to notify local law enforcement.

"We stand with out neighbors. And when we see injustice, we bear witness," he said.

The governor added that his administration will continue coordinating with state and local officials as the situation develops.