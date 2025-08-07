Local News Roundup: Transit tax latest; Stein signs mini budget; Mace enters SC governor's race; Panthers kick off preseason

Mecklenburg County Commissioners vote on whether to put a referendum on the November ballot to raise the sales tax by 1 cent to help fund a transit plan. Supporters of the plan say this is needed to keep up with the growth the region is facing, while opponents have pushed back on the cost and who they say will benefit most from the plan.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein has signed the mini budget approved by state lawmakers last week, though he’s still critical of it. He calls the measure a “band-aid” that “fails the state,” and says North Carolina is facing several problems the mini budget does not address. Meanwhile, Stein is also at odds with North Carolina Auditor Dave Boliek over whether to split the DMV from the Department of Transportation in an effort to alleviate the department's issues.

In South Carolina, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace has entered the race for governor in 2026. She made the announcement on Monday and joins a crowded field, including South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, South Carolina State Sen. Josh Kimbrell, and fellow U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman.

Finally, football is back. After winning two of three games to end the 2024 season, the Carolina Panthers are set to kick off the preseason on Friday at Bank of America Stadium.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Hunter Sáenz, WSOC-TV reporter