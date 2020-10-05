Mecklenburg County Commission

-
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board grudgingly approved a raise for about 3,100 hourly employees Tuesday, with members saying they celebrate boosting…
-
Plans to redevelop two blocks of North Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte are back on track after Mecklenburg County and other partners resolved differences…
-
In this era of social distance and working from home, almost everyone has experienced bad moments in virtual meetings. If you're lucky, not many people…
-
County commissioners approved a budget Tuesday that forces Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour. But all the discussion…
-
Mecklenburg County commissioners informally approved a budget Wednesday that holds the property tax rate steady. It gives Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools a…
-
An annual ranking of 100 city park systems around the country has again placed Charlotte near the bottom, though the Queen City saw some small…
-
For the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic some Mecklenburg County commissioners have raised concerns about the county’s modeling and direction.Their…
-
Mecklenburg County commissioners on Tuesday heard about hospital leaders’ plans for a field hospital to deal with a pandemic, and approved a $5 million…
-
Cardinal Innovations Healthcare executives defended themselves before Mecklenburg County commissioners Tuesday following accusations that the managed care…
-
If you think of public preschool as free child care for the poor, you’re behind the times … at least in Mecklenburg County.The county has opened…