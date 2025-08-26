© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

New Mecklenburg manager Mike Bryant on transit, housing and economic development

By Sarah Delia
Published August 26, 2025 at 10:28 AM EDT
Michael Bryant was sworn in as Mecklenburg County manager in a ceremony at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center on Monday, June 30, 2025.
Mecklenburg County
Michael Bryant was sworn in as Mecklenburg County manager in a ceremony at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center on Monday, June 30, 2025.

Mecklenburg County has a new manager for the first time in more than a decade. Michael Bryant officially stepped into the role in June following Dena Diorio's retirement.

But he’s no stranger to local government. Bryant joined Mecklenburg County in 2003 and has three decades of experience in city, county, and state government. Before that, he worked for the City of Durham, Duke University, Granville County and the N.C. governor's office.

Bryant is a two-time graduate of the HBCU North Carolina Central University, and holds a bachelor's degree in science and a master's degree in public administration.

He is now the second African American to serve as county manager, following the late Harry Jones Sr. He oversees a $2.5 billion budget for more than 1.1 million residents.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we sit down with Bryant to get to know him better. We’ll discuss what his priorities are and the biggest challenges facing the county. We’ll also share the latest on transit, housing and economic development.

GUEST:
Mike Bryant, Mecklenburg County manager 

Mecklenburg County Mecklenburg County Commission
