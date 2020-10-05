-
Time Out For Sports: Panthers Fall To Saints; COVID-19 Remains Challenge For Teams; Local Ties To DodgersTime Out For Sports took a break for a few weeks, and a lot has happened in the interim — especially with how the coronavirus is affecting sports on all levels.
The Carolina Panthers have unveiled details of their planned headquarters and entertainment complex in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The Panthers hope the site will lure other businesses to move there from Charlotte.
Charlotte Football Club's debut with MLS is still a year and a half away, but team President Tom Glick said Tuesday season ticket reservations and sales…
Large, outdoor entertainment venues in North Carolina will be allowed to have people in attendance beginning Oct. 2 in the latest loosening of coronavirus…
It was an unusual start to the NFL season for Carolina Panthers fans. There were no fans in the Bank of America stadium for Sunday's first home game, and…
Panthers owner David Tepper expressed frustration with government officials over not allowing fans in the stadium for the team’s Sept. 13 home opener…
It's clutch time for the Carolina Hurricanes as they battle it out against the Boston Bruins and Toronto. Training camp is underway for the Carolina…
The Carolina Hurricanes are battling it out in Toronto. The NBA is back with one North Carolina native making a big splash and another one, so-so. Plus…
There's no shortage of big sports news this week.Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has a one-year signed deal. NASCAR’s only full-time,…
BOSTON — The New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, bringing in the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player to help…