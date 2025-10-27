© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers crushed, 40-9

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 27, 2025 at 10:18 AM EDT
Panthers
Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers’ three-game winning streak came to a decisive end Sunday as the Buffalo Bills rolled to a 40-9 victory at Bank of America Stadium. Bills running back James Cook led the charge with 216 yards and two touchdowns. Panthers backup quarterback Andy Dalton, starting in place of the injured Bryce Young, committed a fumble and an interception. At least five Panthers players left the game with injuries.

Coach Dave Canales emphasized his team is still 4-4 on the season

"We really look at it as one game. There's a lot of good football right in our rearview mirror and we just gotta get back to playing that kind of good football. So for us it's just one opportunity to the next, the next opponent, look at them and try to attack our game plans and fix those things, but we have to keep our focus right here, right now and be able to get back to work," he said.

Offensive lineman Brady Christensen left the game on a cart, and coach Dave Canales said he appears to have a ruptured Achilles tendon, which would end his season. The Panthers visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Tags
Sports Carolina Panthers
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain