Carolina Panthers crushed, 40-9

The Carolina Panthers’ three-game winning streak came to a decisive end Sunday as the Buffalo Bills rolled to a 40-9 victory at Bank of America Stadium. Bills running back James Cook led the charge with 216 yards and two touchdowns. Panthers backup quarterback Andy Dalton, starting in place of the injured Bryce Young, committed a fumble and an interception. At least five Panthers players left the game with injuries.

Coach Dave Canales emphasized his team is still 4-4 on the season

"We really look at it as one game. There's a lot of good football right in our rearview mirror and we just gotta get back to playing that kind of good football. So for us it's just one opportunity to the next, the next opponent, look at them and try to attack our game plans and fix those things, but we have to keep our focus right here, right now and be able to get back to work," he said.

Offensive lineman Brady Christensen left the game on a cart, and coach Dave Canales said he appears to have a ruptured Achilles tendon, which would end his season. The Panthers visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.