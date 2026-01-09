Panthers prepare for first playoff game since 2017 against Rams

The Carolina Panthers are set to play their first postseason game in seven years Saturday when they host the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina clinched a playoff berth last weekend and will face a Rams team it defeated 31-28 in Charlotte during the regular season in November.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., with rain possible. Head coach Dave Canales reflected this week on the significance of the moment and the journey the team has taken to get back to the playoffs.

“I would love to win this game. I would love to make the divisional round,” Canales said. “And if we don’t, this is our last week of work together. Let’s not miss that. We’ve had too much fun together. We’ve worked way too hard, built relationships and spent a lot of time together. Let’s cherish all these moments and go out and celebrate one more time on the field.”

The winner will advance to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.