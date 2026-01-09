Blasting work to temporarily shut down part of I-485 on Friday afternoon

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says blasting operations will temporarily shut down part of Interstate 485 Friday afternoon in east Charlotte.

Crews are scheduled to perform blasting work near I-485 and Highway 49 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

During the operation, state troopers will conduct a rolling roadblock on both the inner and outer loops of I-485. Traffic will be stopped between Rocky River Road at Exit 36 and Exit 33 for about 10 minutes while crews ensure the area is clear and safe for drivers.

NCDOT is urging motorists to expect brief delays and consider alternate routes during the blasting window.