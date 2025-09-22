© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers blow out Atlanta Falcons

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 22, 2025 at 8:51 AM EDT

The Carolina Panthers won by the largest margin in a decade Sunday when they blew out the Atlanta Falcons 30-0 in the home opener. Chau Smith-Wade got an interception he returned for a touchdown in a dominant performance for the defense, but coach Dave Canales said just about everything clicked for his team in their first win of the season

"When you have a chance to score in every phase, you give yourself a great chance to win. I thought the defense played an unbelievable game, the run game plan, the execution, the communication, all that stuff that we've been really just harping on, you know, is where we have to continue to grow," he said.

The now 1-2 Panthers go back on the road Sunday to take on the New England Patriots.
Tags
Sports Carolina Panthers
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
