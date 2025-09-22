Carolina Panthers blow out Atlanta Falcons

The Carolina Panthers won by the largest margin in a decade Sunday when they blew out the Atlanta Falcons 30-0 in the home opener. Chau Smith-Wade got an interception he returned for a touchdown in a dominant performance for the defense, but coach Dave Canales said just about everything clicked for his team in their first win of the season

"When you have a chance to score in every phase, you give yourself a great chance to win. I thought the defense played an unbelievable game, the run game plan, the execution, the communication, all that stuff that we've been really just harping on, you know, is where we have to continue to grow," he said.

The now 1-2 Panthers go back on the road Sunday to take on the New England Patriots.