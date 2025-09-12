© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers look to bounce back against Cardinals

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 12, 2025 at 10:18 AM EDT

The Panthers visit the Arizona Cardinals Sunday looking to right the ship after a lackluster loss in Jacksonville last weekend. The offense only scored 10 points and running back Chuba Hubbard says correcting the pace of getting to the line and mistakes have been the focus in practice this week

"Obviously last week didn't go the way we wanted to, but you know I think it was really a lot of small things and the small things make you know mean a lot in the grand scheme of a game, so I think we just clean up those things and we'll see a lot of things happen for us," Hubbard said.

Kickoff Sunday is at 4pm
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
