Panthers look to bounce back against Cardinals

The Panthers visit the Arizona Cardinals Sunday looking to right the ship after a lackluster loss in Jacksonville last weekend. The offense only scored 10 points and running back Chuba Hubbard says correcting the pace of getting to the line and mistakes have been the focus in practice this week

"Obviously last week didn't go the way we wanted to, but you know I think it was really a lot of small things and the small things make you know mean a lot in the grand scheme of a game, so I think we just clean up those things and we'll see a lot of things happen for us," Hubbard said.

Kickoff Sunday is at 4pm

