Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young to miss next game with ankle injury

The Carolina Panthers earned their fourth win of the season but will be without quarterback Bryce Young next week who was injured on Sunday. According to multiple league sources, an MRI confirmed that Young suffered a high ankle sprain. Young was injured after being sacked in the third quarter against the New York Jets.

Panthers QB Bryce Young expected to miss Week 8 vs. Bills with high ankle sprain.

This will move veteran quarterback Andy Dalton in the starter role against the Buffalo Bills. There is no timetable for Young’s return.