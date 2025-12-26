Who is running for election in 2026?

Unaffiliated candidates - those who are not part of an official state party - must get a specified number signatures from voters on a petition in order to be put on the ballot in the General election in November.

The number of signatures is proportional to the population of the area where they are trying to run. For example, to run for a local office like county commissioner, a candidate needs 4% of all registered N.C. voters within the county or district to sign the petition.

The petition is due at noon on the day of the primary election, March 3, to the County Board of Elections.

There is also a filing fee for unaffiliated candidates. It is based on the annual salary of the elected office.

Here’s the full list of requirements for unaffiliated candidates.

If you are working to be an unaffiliated candidate in Western North Carolina please let us know by sending an email.