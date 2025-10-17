© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers look for first road win this weekend

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 17, 2025 at 4:17 PM EDT

The Carolina Panthers will take on the winless New York Jets this weekend hoping to earn their fourth victory of the season. Last weekend, Carolina took down the Dallas Cowboys 30-27 to remain undefeated at Bank of America Stadium.

While the Panthers are unblemished at home, they’re still be looking for their first road win of the season. Head Coach Dave Canales said there will be a certain type of focus to win games on the road.

"The energy comes from us it's, it's about poise," Canales said. "It's about resilience, it's about that focus that it requires to go series in and series out, make adjustments and just keep playing ball. You don't have the fans at your back. It's always got to come from us first, from the coaches and the players working together, communicating together, so we got a great opportunity to do that this week."

The Panthers take on the Jets on Sunday at 1PM
Tags
Charlotte Area Carolina PanthersSports
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.