Carolina Panthers look for first road win this weekend

The Carolina Panthers will take on the winless New York Jets this weekend hoping to earn their fourth victory of the season. Last weekend, Carolina took down the Dallas Cowboys 30-27 to remain undefeated at Bank of America Stadium.

While the Panthers are unblemished at home, they’re still be looking for their first road win of the season. Head Coach Dave Canales said there will be a certain type of focus to win games on the road.

"The energy comes from us it's, it's about poise," Canales said. "It's about resilience, it's about that focus that it requires to go series in and series out, make adjustments and just keep playing ball. You don't have the fans at your back. It's always got to come from us first, from the coaches and the players working together, communicating together, so we got a great opportunity to do that this week."

The Panthers take on the Jets on Sunday at 1PM

