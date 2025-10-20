Carolina Panthers have something new: A winning record

For the first time in four years the Carolina Panthers have a winning record. The team has won four of its first seven games after Sunday's 13-6 win over the New York Jets. After two stellar weeks as the primary ball carrier, Rico Dowdle split series with the returning Chuba Hubbard and the duo put up 125 yards on the ground.

"We can win in all kinds of ways. That’s what we were saying in the huddle at the end of it. That it was a ugly, grind out win but, you know a win is a win and we can win most of the ways," he said.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn had two interceptions and receiver Xavier Legette had his best game as a pro with 9 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers host the Buffalo Bills this Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.