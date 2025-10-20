© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers have something new: A winning record

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 20, 2025 at 8:58 AM EDT

For the first time in four years the Carolina Panthers have a winning record. The team has won four of its first seven games after Sunday's 13-6 win over the New York Jets. After two stellar weeks as the primary ball carrier, Rico Dowdle split series with the returning Chuba Hubbard and the duo put up 125 yards on the ground.

"We can win in all kinds of ways. That’s what we were saying in the huddle at the end of it. That it was a ugly, grind out win but, you know a win is a win and we can win most of the ways," he said.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn had two interceptions and receiver Xavier Legette had his best game as a pro with 9 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers host the Buffalo Bills this Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
Tags
Sports Carolina Panthers
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain