Local News Roundup: New Charlotte city council sworn in; Iryna's Law goes into effect; NC auditor investigates settlement with new CMPD Chief's husband

A new Charlotte City Council is sworn in with a new mayor pro tem, and Mayor Vi Lyles enters her fifth term in office. This happens the same week Iryna’s Law goes into effect in North Carolina. The law, named for Iryna Zarutska, who was stabbed and killed on the Blue Line earlier this year, calls for stricter bail rules for violent offenses, more funding for local prosecutors, and changes to how the judicial system operates. Charlotte officials are calling for more state funding to implement the law effectively.

The North Carolina State Auditor Dave Boliek says he is looking into a legal settlement paid by the city of Charlotte and the husband of the incoming CMPD Chief Estella Patterson. Lance Patterson, a former fire battalion chief, alleged in a 2018 lawsuit that the Charlotte Fire Department was discriminating against Black and female employees. The lawsuit was settled days before Estella Patterson was named the new CMPD chief.

Mecklenburg County officials officially created a new transit authority board this week. It will be responsible for nearly $20 billion in sales tax revenue over the next three decades. The 27-member board will include representatives from across Mecklenburg County. In November, voters approved a 1% sales tax increase on certain items to help fund these projects.

And the Carolina Panthers pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the NFL season last week when they took down the Los Angeles Rams at home. The team remains in the hunt for a playoff spot with four games remaining.

GUESTS:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Hunter Sáenz, WSOC-TV reporter

Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte