Local News Roundup: Another light rail stabbing; Latest on Medicaid; CMS enrollment dips; Panthers aim for first

A second stabbing on the Charlotte light rail in recent months has led to more national attention on crime in the city. That includes from President Trump, who blamed Democrats. The man charged with the stabbing, Oscar Solarzano, is a native of Honduras, in the U.S. illegally, and removed twice.

Gov. Josh Stein is canceling Medicaid reimbursement rate reductions that were initiated two months ago. This protects short-term care while Republicans resolve a fight over additional funding. Stein had said that the reductions were necessary to deal with a Medicaid funding shortfall. Republicans had accused Stein’s actions of being unnecessary and politically motivated.

Enrollment at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has fallen to its lowest level in 14 years. The district has 2,400 fewer students enrolled compared to last year. That makes the 2025-2026 academic year the lowest since 2011-12. In an email to the Charlotte Ledger, a CMS spokesperson said this was anticipated and due in part to a decrease in birth rates in the community. Other local school districts in surrounding counties experienced a decline.

And the Carolina Panthers are back on the field this weekend after last week's by. The team takes on the New Orleans Saints in a rematch of a loss for the Panthers earlier this season. Carolina has an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff spot with a victory.

We discuss those stories and more with our roundtable of reporters on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Ashley Fahey, managing editor at the Charlotte Ledger

James Farrell, WFAE education reporter

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer