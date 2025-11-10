Carolina Panthers lose to struggling New Orleans Saints

Just when it looked like the Carolina Panthers had turned the corner with a big win against a good team last week, they crashed back to earth on Sunday, losing 17-7 at home to the New Orleans Saints who were 1-8 coming in. Quarterback Bryce Young was frustrated after throwing for just over 100 yards with an interception.

"No one likes to lose. I certainly don't. No one in that locker rooms wants to lose. No one's happy in there. I'm grateful to have a lot of competitors around me. No one's in a great mood right now. It sucks right now. It is what it is. We'll own it, we'll live it, we'll turn the page tomorrow. We'll, learn what we have to get better at and then we'll, we'll, we'll grow," he said.

The Panthers go on the road Sunday to take on Atlanta in another division rivalry matchup. The Panthers beat the Falcons 30-0 in September.