© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers lose to struggling New Orleans Saints

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 10, 2025 at 9:22 AM EST

Just when it looked like the Carolina Panthers had turned the corner with a big win against a good team last week, they crashed back to earth on Sunday, losing 17-7 at home to the New Orleans Saints who were 1-8 coming in. Quarterback Bryce Young was frustrated after throwing for just over 100 yards with an interception.

"No one likes to lose. I certainly don't. No one in that locker rooms wants to lose. No one's happy in there. I'm grateful to have a lot of competitors around me. No one's in a great mood right now. It sucks right now. It is what it is. We'll own it, we'll live it, we'll turn the page tomorrow. We'll, learn what we have to get better at and then we'll, we'll, we'll grow," he said.

The Panthers go on the road Sunday to take on Atlanta in another division rivalry matchup. The Panthers beat the Falcons 30-0 in September.
Tags
Sports Carolina Panthers
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain