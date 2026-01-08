© 2026 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Petition seeks McFadden’s removal; Mint Hill teen denied bail in alleged plot; Gov. Stein endorses candidate; Panthers head to playoffs

By Sarah Delia
Published January 8, 2026 at 1:53 PM EST
Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden declined to comment on the court petition.
WFAE
Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden declined to comment on the court petition.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden is responding to a petition seeking his removal from office. The petitioners include Mecklenburg state House member Carla Cunningham and McFadden’s former deputy chief, Kevin Canty. They allege the sheriff threatened Cunningham to pressure her not to vote with Republicans to override a veto of a bill that requires sheriffs to work more closely with federal immigration officials.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into the allegations.

This week, a Mint Hill teenager was denied bond during a detention hearing after being arrested for allegedly planning an ISIS-inspired New Year’s Eve terrorist attack.

Gov. Josh Stein endorses the challenger to incumbent state House Rep. Carla Cunningham in March’s Democratic primary. Speaking with reporters in Raleigh, Stein said he was disturbed by a speech Cunningham made about voting with Republicans to override his veto of a bill that requires sheriffs to work more closely with federal immigration enforcement.

Teachers across the state walked out of classrooms on Wednesday to protest for public funding and higher wages.

We take a look at the fall of Sycamore Brewing and the Carolina Panthers’ return to the NFL playoffs, as they host the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium. Our roundtable of reporters dives into those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:  
Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter     
Ryan Pitkin, co-founder and editor of Queen City Nerve          
Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte
Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Gary McFaddenSycamore brewingCarolina PanthersEducationNCCarla CunninghamISISMint Hill
