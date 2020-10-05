Gary McFadden

-
Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, criticized Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden Wednesday in…
-
Democrats in the statehouse joined the sheriffs of Mecklenburg, Wake, and Buncombe Counties today to condemn a measure that would force sheriffs to…
-
Some North Carolina sheriffs, including Mecklenburg County’s, are opposing HB 370, a bill that would require them to cooperate more with federal…
-
After more than two years under a controversial video-only visitation policy, in-person visitations have been fully restored at the Mecklenburg County…