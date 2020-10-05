EducationNC

-
Home-schooling has been growing steadily across North Carolina, especially in the Charlotte region. And early signs hint that those numbers could keep…
According to a recent poll from Elon University, Governor Roy Cooper has way more support among Democrats for his mandate to wear masks in public....
RALEIGH — North Carolina's state schools superintendent says a survey he pitched parents and teachers to complete confirm that people want the K-12…
Governor Roy Cooper announced from the campus of Wake Technical Community College yesterday a grant program to help community college students who are…
RALEIGH, N.C. — A tug-of-war between North Carolina's second-largest school system and small towns interested in operating their own charter schools could…
During the second day of the short session, the House passed HB 933 that streamlines recruitment of out-of-state school psychologists by recognizing the…
In light of recent school shootings, the Governor’s Crime Commission established a special committee to identify resources and develop recommendations to…
It did not take many days into Jason Terrell’s teaching career for him to realize this job would be about more than the middle school English lessons he…