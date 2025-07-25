Trump administration releases frozen education funding

The Department of Education released billions in already approved federal education funding after a weeks-long funding freeze prompted uncertainty, a multistate lawsuit and budget adjustments from local school districts.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Mo Green said on X that the Department of Education indicated the funding would be released the week of July 28.

In a statement Friday evening, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said it was grateful for the funding release. The district said it was "optimistic that these grant funds will continue to fund public education" and that it looks forward to "reviewing and complying with any potential new guidance from the United States (US) Department of Education."

The district had previously announced temporary budget measures earlier this week to make up a $12.5 million hole in its budget caused by the freeze. Those measures included cuts to vacant positions and contracts.

CMS officials had warned that further cuts would be necessary next school year if the funding wasn’t restored.

The Trump administration had frozen more than $6 billion in funding that supports after-school programs, English language instruction, professional development for teachers and more, citing concerns the funding subsidized a “radical left-wing agenda.”

But the freeze caused chaos for school districts across the country, which maintained the funding provided critical professional development, language support and after-school programming. They noted the funding had already been approved by Congress and budgeted ahead of this upcoming school year.

State officials had said the freeze impacted around $165 million in funding for North Carolina schools. Some of that was released last week, primarily for after-school programs. But another $135 million remained frozen ahead of Friday’s announcement.

“This ends weeks of uncertainty,” Jackson wrote on X after news broke of the funding’s release. “Our schools can now plan and hire for a strong year ahead. My absolute best wishes to North Carolina's 1.5 million students who are ready to make this their best year yet.”

Jackson had sued the administration after the funding freeze, alleging it was illegal and unconstitutional for the executive branch to halt congressionally appropriated funding. He said at a press event last week that there was “no evidence” the funding supported a political agenda.