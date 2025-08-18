S.C. Gov. sending 200 troops to Washington, D.C. to enforce Trump orders

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said that he approved of sending members of his state’s National Guard to Washington, D.C. to help enforce President Trump’s executive order. McMaster authorized the deployment of 200 South Carolina National Guardsmen to the nation’s capital.

McMaster included a provision saying the guardsmen are subject to immediate recall if a hurricane or other natural disaster affects the Palmetto State. Hurricane Erin is currently churning in the Atlantic Ocean.