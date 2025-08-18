© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

S.C. Gov. sending 200 troops to Washington, D.C. to enforce Trump orders

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published August 18, 2025 at 1:35 PM EDT

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said that he approved of sending members of his state’s National Guard to Washington, D.C. to help enforce President Trump’s executive order. McMaster authorized the deployment of 200 South Carolina National Guardsmen to the nation’s capital.

McMaster included a provision saying the guardsmen are subject to immediate recall if a hurricane or other natural disaster affects the Palmetto State. Hurricane Erin is currently churning in the Atlantic Ocean.
WFAE staff and wire reports
