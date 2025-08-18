© 2025 WFAE

Enderly Park neighborhood leaders interested in security cameras

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published August 18, 2025 at 1:32 PM EDT

Neighbors in Enderly Park are hoping Mecklenburg County leaders will help address safety concerns at their neighborhood park after a mobile surveillance camera that kept crime in check was removed.

WCNC reports the county installed the temporary camera earlier this summer in response to complaints about drug activity in the park.

Residents say it made the space off Freedom Drive in West Charlotte feel safer and more family-friendly.
