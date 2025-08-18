Charlotte FC stretches winning streak to six

Charlotte FC is the hottest team in Major League Soccer. The Crown won its sixth straight MLS match Saturday night in Charlotte, downing Real Salt Lake 1-nil. Midfielder Ashley Westwood says the team has found its footing again after a rough stretch of road games earlier in the season.

"It's the sign of how far we've come and what we can do. Listen, we can, we're in a, we're in a good spot at the minute and listen, I keep saying when you, when a team's full of confidence and it's got momentum, it's a, it's a tough team to stop," he said.

Charlotte is seventh in the Eastern Conference standings with seven matches to play, but is just three points, or one win out of third. The New York Red Bulls visit Charlotte on Sunday night.