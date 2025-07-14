Jeff Jackson files lawsuit against U.S. Department of Education

North Carolina leaders gathered in Raleigh to announce a major lawsuit against the Trump administration over education funding, joining two dozen other states.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson, joined by state Superintendent Mo Green, announced North Carolina’s efforts to protect federal public education funding. Nearly two weeks ago, the U.S. Department of Education and the Office of Management and Budget froze nearly $7 billion in grants.

With funding cuts issued to each state, North Carolina stands to lose over $160 million. The cuts could affect several after-school programs and may result in layoffs for more than 1,000 educators. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools could potentially lose $12 million. During a press conference, Jackson said a lawsuit was necessary.

"When we looked at this, it met the three criteria that I have for joining these lawsuits. the law was broken, the state was hurt, and I can prove both of those things," Jackson said. "And all three of those boxes are checked, you can expect to see action from this office."

Breaking: We have filed suit against U.S. Department of Education for unlawfully withholding $165m in education funding for NC.



This is congressionally-approved funding they cannot withhold.



If not reversed, it could mean layoffs for nearly 1,000 educators in NC. pic.twitter.com/LAdmVZ5zgo — Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) July 14, 2025

Jackson also said he hopes the court can expedite the process and get the matter resolved before the school year begins.