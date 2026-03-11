"SUFFS" the musical and what the suffrage movement means today

Direct from Broadway comes the acclaimed Tony Award®-winning musical "SUFFS" about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. The performance is in Charlotte from March 10-15.

Joan Marcus Monica Tulia Ramirez (Inez Milholland) and company in the First National Touring Company of SUFFS.



Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this “thrilling, inspiring and dazzlingly entertaining” (Variety) new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over.

We sit down with two of the cast members to see how they found their ways to these roles. Plus, we hear from a history professor on what the Suffragette Movement means today and learn more about some of the North Carolinians who contributed to it.

GUESTS:

Danyel Fulton, actor, singer, portrays Ida B. Wells

Monica Tulia Ramirez, actor, singer, portrays Inez Milholland

Katherine Turks, professor of History, adjunct associate professor of Women’s and Gender Studies at UNC