"SUFFS" the musical and what the suffrage movement means today

By Sarah Delia
Published March 11, 2026 at 12:33 PM EDT
Danyel Fulton (Ida B. Wells), Trisha Jeffrey (Mary Church Terrell), and Victoria Pekel (Phyllis Terrell) in the First National Touring Company of SUFFS .
Joan Marcus
Danyel Fulton (Ida B. Wells), Trisha Jeffrey (Mary Church Terrell), and Victoria Pekel (Phyllis Terrell) in the First National Touring Company of "SUFFS."  

Direct from Broadway comes the acclaimed Tony Award®-winning musical "SUFFS" about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. The performance is in Charlotte from March 10-15.

Monica Tulia Ramirez (Inez Milholland) and company in the First National Touring Company of SUFFS.
Joan Marcus
Monica Tulia Ramirez (Inez Milholland) and company in the First National Touring Company of SUFFS.

Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this “thrilling, inspiring and dazzlingly entertaining” (Variety) new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over.

We sit down with two of the cast members to see how they found their ways to these roles. Plus, we hear from a history professor on what the Suffragette Movement means today and learn more about some of the North Carolinians who contributed to it.

GUESTS:
Danyel Fulton, actor, singer, portrays Ida B. Wells
Monica Tulia Ramirez, actor, singer, portrays Inez Milholland
Katherine Turks, professor of History, adjunct associate professor of Women’s and Gender Studies at UNC

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
