North Carolina’s Watchdog: State Auditor Dave Boliek joins Charlotte Talks

More than a year into his role as the 21st state auditor of North Carolina, Dave Boliek has been very visible and active in his quest to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse on behalf of North Carolinians.

Bolstered by key legislative expansions of its role, the watchdog agency now has enhanced investigative powers, with broad access to data and records from any entities operating with state funds. The office has its own established Division of Accountability, Value, and Efficiency that evaluates state agencies to make recommendations for eliminating redundant positions, even agencies.

The office also has new powers related to state elections. A 2024 law, still under litigation, shifted the Board of Elections appointment power from incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Stein to Boliek, a Republican. Since, state and local elections boards have shifted from majority Democrat to majority Republican. With his larger role in elections, Boliek recently announced the new Modernization of Elections Data Systems Commission to develop an election data management system .

All of these changes have placed the auditor's office closer to the center of state government accountability and oversight. Boliek has already used some of those powers to weigh in on high-profile issues, including the controversy surrounding the settlement involving the chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and scrutiny involving the Charlotte Area Transit System and the killing of Iryna Zarutska on one of the train cars.

On this episode, we sit down with Dave Boliek. We learn how he approaches the role of State Auditor, manages his office and how he views his expanded responsibilities and powers. We'll also discuss how the office's growing authority could shape government transparency, investigations and even election oversight in NC going forward.

GUESTS:

Dave Boliek, state auditor of North Carolina