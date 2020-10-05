-
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred early Friday morning.
-
During its standing Wednesday press conference, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department wanted to remind the public of an unsolved homicide that occurred a year ago in the hopes of finding more information. But during that press conference, police also had to address the fact that the city now has had 100 homicides as of that morning.
-
The Charlotte City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on adopting a plan that city officials say would reimagine policing and community safety.
-
Charlotte now has 16 more homicides in 2020 than it did at this point last year. Three occurred within about 10 hours of each other Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
-
In its weekly press conference, CMPD said violent crime is up in 2020, but overall crime is down. The department also detailed two new programs: One directed at how officers respond to calls, and the other providing the ability to text 911.
-
Updated 6:30 p.m.Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have released 17 videos from the January arrest of a suspect who later died after swallowing cocaine. The…
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said an early tip helped them track down a suspect in the shooting of two children at an east Charlotte apartment complex…
-
Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather says it would have been unethical for him to have filed charges against the five…
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings on Friday recommended four officers and a police sergeant be fired for their involvement in the death…
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings met with reporters Wednesday to discuss body-worn camera footage released last week.The footage was…