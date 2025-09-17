Four-year-old boy killed in southwest Charlotte shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte on Wednesday at Cigar Court in southwest Charlotte. Police say the victim is a 4-year old boy. The location of the incident is between South Tryon Street and Westinghouse Boulevard.

A CMPD officer said the incident started at around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning as a call about someone trying to steal a car. Shots were fired into a house, where the child was hit. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released early Wednesday.

Maj. Ryan Kendall said a black Dodge Charger with red break calipers was stolen and police are searching for the car. The shots were apparently fired at the house during the car theft attempt, though Kendall said no one in the house fired a weapon at the car thieves, showed a weapon or threatened them. He called the shooting "unprovoked."

"There's no good reason why anyone would discharge a weapon into an occupied residence as a result of trying to take a car. It just doesn't make any sense," he said. "This is absolutely tragic...We talk about the death of a child that should be getting up and going to school right now, that was not responsible in any way for the circumstances unfolding, this is absolutely frustrating and infuriating."