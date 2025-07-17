© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say overall crime is down in mid-year report

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 17, 2025 at 7:17 PM EDT
CMPD HQ
WFAE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released their mid-year public safety report on Thursday, and so far this year crime has been on a decline.

CMPD said the first half of the year has seen a 25% decrease in violent crime and an overall 8% decrease in crime in Charlotte. Officials credit the reduction to an increased number of checks by the department. During a news conference, CMPD Major Ryan Butler said the heightened presence is key to reducing overall crime.

“There have been over 277,000 police interactions from January through June, up 4% versus 2024, with officers making 8,557 arrests,” Butler said. "That's up 13% versus 2024, and seizing 1,991 firearms, an 18% increase over last year.”

Officials highlighted that homicides are down 29%, with 42 so far this year. At this time last year, there were 59 homicides in Charlotte.

In the nonviolent category, CMPD officials have dealt with an influx of illegal street racing. The department’s Street Takeover Task Force has been cracking down on events that are often organized online. CMPD Sgt. Kevin Wiggins said harsher penalties from new legislation have been helpful.

“In the first two quarters of 2025, CMPD has responded to 25 organized street takeover events,” Wiggins said. "From those 25 events, officers have arrested seven individuals, issued 84 citations, and seized 23 vehicles, 6 firearms and have signed out 111 warrants.”

The department said auto thefts are down 22%. There have been just over 3,000 auto thefts so far this year, down from just over 4,000 during the same period in 2024. In a release, CMPD also noted a few other statistics:

Aggravated assaults: 2,110 in 2025 compared to 2,825 in 2024.

Rapes: 81 in 2025 compared to 138 in 2024.

Armed robberies: 306 in 2025 compared to 412 in 2024.

Property crimes: 17,524 offenses in 2025 compared to 18,356 in 2024.

Residential burglaries: 795 in 2025 compared to 869 in 2024.

Commercial burglaries: 1,557 in 2025 compared to 1,144 in 2024.

Arsons: 71 in 2025 compared to 81 in 2024.

Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
