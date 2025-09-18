Four arrests made in a southwest Charlotte shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested four people in connection with this week’s shooting of a 4-year old boy in Steele Creek.

CMPD says the suspects were trying to steal a car in a townhouse community’s parking lot when a resident spotted them. That’s when the suspects fired into a home, hitting the child.

In Charlotte, police arrested 24-year-old Marquise Geurrier, 20-year-old Angelo Hudson, and 23-year-old Jordan Davis on Wednesday following a police chase. CMPD Major Ryan Kendall says they were in a white SUV.

"That pursuit resulted in a barricade situation, and I want to thank the officers of our CMPD SWAT team as well as the officers, patrol officers on scene," Kendall said.

The following day, eighteen-year-old Anthony Abel was arrested in Raleigh. All four suspects have been charged with murder.

In a statement, Mayor Vi Lyles says her “heart breaks” for the family of the 4-year-old boy, Jayce Edwards, and that gun violence QUOTE “should never touch our neighborhoods, much less our children.”