NEWS BRIEFS

Four arrests made in a southwest Charlotte shooting

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 18, 2025 at 5:02 PM EDT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested four people in connection with this week’s shooting of a 4-year old boy in Steele Creek.

CMPD says the suspects were trying to steal a car in a townhouse community’s parking lot when a resident spotted them. That’s when the suspects fired into a home, hitting the child.

In Charlotte, police arrested 24-year-old Marquise Geurrier, 20-year-old Angelo Hudson, and 23-year-old Jordan Davis on Wednesday following a police chase. CMPD Major Ryan Kendall says they were in a white SUV.

"That pursuit resulted in a barricade situation, and I want to thank the officers of our CMPD SWAT team as well as the officers, patrol officers on scene," Kendall said.

The following day, eighteen-year-old Anthony Abel was arrested in Raleigh. All four suspects have been charged with murder.

In a statement, Mayor Vi Lyles says her “heart breaks” for the family of the 4-year-old boy, Jayce Edwards, and that gun violence QUOTE “should never touch our neighborhoods, much less our children.”
Tags
Charlotte Area CMPD
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.