Despite high-profile incidents, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say overall crime is down

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released third-quarter crime statistics. They show overall decreases despite a rash of high-profile incidents in uptown.

From January through September, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported a 20% decrease in violent crime and an 8% decline in overall crime.

There have been 62 homicides this year, down 24% from the same period last year. Still, high-profile crimes, including uptown shootings and the light rail stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska, have caused concern.

Today, we will be sharing our 2025 Quarter 3 statistics, providing a deeper look into current crime trends, as well as the proactive measures we are taking to combat victimization and ensure the safety of the Charlotte community. From Jan. - Sept. this year, we have seen an 8%… pic.twitter.com/F9csOTOb2I — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 15, 2025

In response, CMPD launched the Entertainment District Unit and Center City’s Restoration of Order, Wellness and Nonviolence program to address safety concerns in uptown. Deputy Chief Jackie Bryley said the department’s efforts continue to face challenges.

"Unfortunately, alcohol and guns, people don't make good decisions, and there are some things that we're trying to prevent that's in our control, and there's some things that if people are gonna resort to guns to settle a petty argument, that's hard to prevent," Bryley said.

CMPD also reported a 25% increase in firearm seizures and a 15% rise in arrests.

Notable crime statistics from CMPD's press release include:



Violent crimes: 4,506 offenses in 2025 compared to 5,622 offenses in 2024. (Down 20%)

Homicides: 62 in 2025 compared to 82 in 2024. (Down 24%)

Aggravated assaults: 3,494 in 2025 compared to 4,311 in 2024. (Down 19%)

Robberies: 821 in 2025 compared to 1046 in 2024. (Down 22%)

Rapes: 127 in 2025 compared to 183 in 2024. (Down 30%)

Property crimes: 26,522 offenses in 2025 compared to 27,974 in 2024. (Down 5%)

Residential burglaries: 1,239 in 2025 compared to 1,322 in 2024. (Down 6%)

Commercial burglaries: 1,824 in 2025 compared to 1,751 in 2024. (Up 4 %)

Vehicle thefts: 4,627 in 2025 compared to 5,850 in 2024. (Down 21%)

Arsons: 96 in 2025 compared to 116 in 2024. (Down 17%)