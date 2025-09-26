© 2025 WFAE

CMPD: Man dies after being detained in traffic stop

Published September 26, 2025 at 11:34 AM EDT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man died early Friday after being detained during a traffic stop in east Charlotte.

According to a news release, officers pulled over a vehicle without a license plate around 3:30 a.m. on Eastway Drive. CMPD said the driver was placed in the back of a patrol car while officers searched his vehicle. Police say the man then suffered a medical episode, and officers called Medic. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said suspected illegal narcotics were found in the vehicle. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case, while CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate review.

The man's name has not yet been released.
