© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Former school bus driver arrested for sex crimes

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published September 30, 2025 at 3:03 PM EDT
Leetwain Tate
Mecklenburgcountync.gov
Leetwain Tate

Former Sugar Creek Charter High School bus driver Leetwain Tate was arrested today and charged with sex crimes involving juveniles ages 14 and 15.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they received information about Tate on September 16 and Tate was put on administrative leave by the school a day later. Tate was terminated Monday. CMPD Lt. Corey Geohagan said four victims have been identified so far.

"There may be other juvenile victims in this case," Geohagan said. "We urge anyone that may have been impacted to contact Detective King, who's the lead investigator, at 704-336-7495."

CMPD officials said none of the incidents occurred on school grounds or on a bus.
Tags
Charlotte Area CMPD
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports