Former school bus driver arrested for sex crimes

Former Sugar Creek Charter High School bus driver Leetwain Tate was arrested today and charged with sex crimes involving juveniles ages 14 and 15.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they received information about Tate on September 16 and Tate was put on administrative leave by the school a day later. Tate was terminated Monday. CMPD Lt. Corey Geohagan said four victims have been identified so far.

"There may be other juvenile victims in this case," Geohagan said. "We urge anyone that may have been impacted to contact Detective King, who's the lead investigator, at 704-336-7495."

CMPD officials said none of the incidents occurred on school grounds or on a bus.