-
North Carolina Republican leaders are calling on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to give parents the option of choosing full-time, in-person classes in public…
-
North Carolina’s top Republican lawmaker, Sen. Phil Berger, is urging state health officials to begin random sample testing of a few hundred people for…
-
North Carolina’s top Republican lawmaker, Senate leader Phil Berger, said Wednesday he opposes some recommendations made by the North Carolina Board of…
-
Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger took to Twitter on Tuesday to blame each other for the lack of North Carolina teacher raises.Both…
-
A rebellion against North Carolina’s school calendar law has gotten the attention of state lawmakers. About a dozen districts have started earlier than…
-
Republican lawmakers re-elected to lead the North Carolina House and Senate are urging colleagues to reach consensus in approving policy and legislation…
-
The Republican who is arguably North Carolina's most powerful politician could yet face a Democratic challenger after the state elections board decided…
-
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says he's been forced to lay off 45 people in his office, some of them attorneys with more than 30 years of…
-
The North Carolina man who fired an assault rifle inside a District of Columbia pizzeria has been sentenced to 4 year in prison. Meanwhile, North Carolina…
-
Republican leaders of the General Assembly made a surprising announcement Tuesday night: They had accepted an HB 2 repeal deal proposed by Democratic…