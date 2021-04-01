© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

NC's Republican Senate Leader: Vaccine Passports Are A 'Ridiculous Concept'

WFAE | By Steve Harrison,
Jodie Valade
Published April 1, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT
Phil Berger
Rusty Jacobs
/
WUNC
Republican North Carolina Sen. Phil Berger, pictured here on Jan. 13, said the idea of vaccine passports is a "ridiculous concept."

The idea of vaccine passports is "a ridiculous concept," North Carolina's top Republican state senator said via a spokesperson Thursday, in response Gov. Roy Cooper's comments that he is in discussions about creating a standardized record for people to prove they have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Senate leader Phil Berger, through spokesperson Pat Ryan, said, "People should not be required to walk around with papers showing their personal health information just to go about their daily lives."

While visiting in Gastonia on Wednesday, Cooper said there have been discussions about having a "vaccine passport" that would easily identify them as having been vaccinated for COVID-19.

“We want to be able to help people to be able to show others that they have gotten the vaccine because a lot of people are going to want that,” he said after a tour of a vaccination site at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. “So we are figuring that out now and we’re having discussions about the best way to do that.”

New York recently released its vaccine passport, called the Excelsior Pass. It’s an electronic health certificate that shows a code on someone’s phone. A business can then scan the code to see if the person has been vaccinated.

In Israel, people who have been vaccinated can show a Green Pass.” The European Union is also creating its own vaccine passport.

Berger also said the idea of a "vaccine passport" is in opposition to Democratic concerns about requiring voter ID.

"This question also puts the lie to the liberal argument that voter ID is 'racist,'" Berger said in a statement through Ryan. "They argue that requiring a photo ID to vote would harm non-white citizens, yet simultaneously argue that requiring a new government-produced ID in order to go about their daily lives is 'equitable.'

"And if they attempt to resolve that contradiction by having no identity verification requirement for a vaccine passport, then how can anybody even trust the validity of the passport? It just makes no sense."

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

PoliticsPhil BergerCOVID-19 VaccineNC Politics
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison
Jodie Valade
Jodie Valade has been a Digital News and Engagement Editor for WFAE since 2019. Since moving to Charlotte in 2015, she has worked as a digital content producer for NASCAR.com and a freelance writer for publications ranging from Charlotte magazine to The Athletic to The Washington Post and New York Times. Before that, Jodie was an award-winning sports features and enterprise reporter at The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, Ohio. She also worked at The Dallas Morning News covering the Dallas Mavericks -- where she became Mark Cuban's lifelong email pen pal -- and at The Kansas City Star. She has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University and a Master of Education from John Carroll University. She is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan.
See stories by Jodie Valade
Related Content