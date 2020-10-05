NC politics

-
In addition to the 8th U.S. House District race, the Charlotte area has another competitive congressional race. WFAE Morning Edition host Lisa Worf talks with politics reporter Steve Harrison about the 9th District.
Two years ago, the 9th District was the Charlotte area's highest-profile congressional race. This year that battleground has shifted north to the 8th District, which runs from Cabarrus County to Cumberland County. Democrats believe it's their best chance to defeat a Republican incumbent in the state.
North Carolina issued new guidance Monday to allow counties to deal with more than 10,000 absentee ballots with various deficiencies that have been in limbo due to court battles over the witness requirement for voting by mail.
President Trump won North Carolina by nearly four percentage points in 2016. But the way he won it surprised longtime political observers, including a stunning victories Richmond, Bladen and Robeson counties — places that had voted for Barack Obama twice. Robeson, a minority-majority county, was particularly surprising.
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest participated in the lone gubernatorial debate of the 2020 election cycle.
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will participate in the lone gubernatorial debate of the 2020 election cycle at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has rescinded a Republican’s appointment to the State Board of Elections, and will now picked another person offered by the GOP for the vacancy.
Leading up to Wednesday night's vice-presidential debate between Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris and incumbent Republican Mike Pence, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign is focusing on African American voters.
RALEIGH — Pending a legal review, the North Carolina State Board of Elections is suspending steps to allow voters to correct absentee ballots lacking the…