Thom Tillis will not run for reelection to U.S. Senate in 2026

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced Sunday he will not run for reelection in 2026, a decision that upends what was expected to be one of the nation’s most competitive races next year.

Tillis’ announcement comes hours after President Trump blasted Tillis for casting a procedural vote against his signature tax and spending bill. Tillis’ no vote cast doubt on whether the president’s so-called “big, beautiful bill” will pass the Senate.

In two posts on Truth Social Saturday night, Trump said Tillis was making a “big mistake.” Trump then later said he would be meeting with Republicans who want to primary Tillis and “properly represent the great people of North Carolina.”

In email sent Sunday afternoon, Tillis wrote: “As many of my colleagues have noticed over the last year, and at times even joked about, I haven't exactly been excited about running for another term. That is true since the choice is between spending another six years navigating the political theatre and partisan gridlock in Washington or spending that time with the love of my life Susan, our two children, three beautiful grandchildren, and the rest of our extended family back home. It's not a hard choice, and I will not be seeking re-election.”

He added: “I still look forward to continuing to serve North Carolina over the next 18 months. I look forward to solely focusing on producing meaningful results without the distraction of raising money or campaigning for another election. I look forward to having the pure freedom to call the balls and strikes as I see fit and representing the great people of North Carolina to the best of my ability.”

Tillis voted against the tax and spending bill because he said it would hurt North Carolina, specifically hospitals and rural communities. He added that it would force the state to make “painful decisions like eliminating Medicaid coverage for hundreds of thousands who recently received it.”



Democrats saw the North Carolina race as one of their best chances to flip a Senate seat.

Former Democratic Congressman Wiley Nickel has already announced he is running, but Democrats have been waiting on former Gov. Roy Cooper to decide whether he will enter the race.

Tillis had already drawn three primary challengers, though none were well-known and well-funded.