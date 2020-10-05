-
These are the 13 races that will determine control of the Senate in the next Congress. To win control, Democrats would need to net-gain four seats, or three seats plus control of the White House.
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis dropped off his mail ballot Wednesday in Cornelius and took time to talk to reporters about his opponent, Cal Cunningham, who earlier this month apologized for the “hurt he has caused in his personal life” after it was revealed he had an affair.
North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis has entered the home stretch of his competitive and costly reelection bid with nearly $2.4 million more cash on hand than Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Elections Commission on Thursday.
North Carolina U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis is ending his quarantine. The senator, who’s seeking reelection next month, announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2.
All members of North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis' campaign staff who were in close proximity to him last week have tested negative for COVID-19 so far, a campaign spokesman said Tuesday as Tillis continues to recover from the coronavirus at home.
A race in North Carolina critical to control of the U.S. Senate has been thrown into turmoil over allegations of personal misconduct by Democrat Cal Cunningham, a married man who had an extramarital relationship with a consultant.
North Carolina's intensively competitive and expensive U.S. Senate race has been upended by personal and health disruptions that sent sharp tremors and…
North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis has tested positive for the coronavirus his staff announced Friday night. He said he does not have any symptoms of the…
Health care is one of the most important issues in this year’s U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democrat Cal Cunningham. And…